9/7 KVCR Midday News: Operation Hammer Strike Nets Dozen Arrests, Larry Elder Rally, Newsom Fills Vacancies on Riv Co Superior Court Bench, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help to track down a man suspect of multiple sexual assaults in San Jacinto. The suspect is described as a male in his 30s, 5 feet 8 in, 250 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to call 951-791-3400.

Results of the first week of Operation Hammer Strike against large cultivations of marijuana have netted a dozen arrests.

Hundreds of Larry Elder supporters gathered in Thousand Oaks yesterday, responding to a critique that the leader of BLM made against him and criticized Newsom’s response to COVID-19.

Residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe began returning home this Labor Day weekend after mandatory evacuation orders were lifted.

Governor Newsom has filled three vacancies on the Riverside County Superior Court bench.

