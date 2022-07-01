Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/1/22
Over the last week, reported COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by at least 18% in both Riverside and San Bernardino County
In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased 29% this week compared to last. New reported cases also rose as well, but by 13%
In Riverside County, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up compared to last week by 18%. Like San Bernardino County, new cases also increased, but by 28%.
Overall, both counties combined reported 22 new COVID-19-related deaths.