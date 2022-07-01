© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/1/22

KVCR
Published July 1, 2022 at 7:45 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Over the last week, reported COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by at least 18% in both Riverside and San Bernardino County

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased 29% this week compared to last. New reported cases also rose as well, but by 13%

In Riverside County, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up compared to last week by 18%. Like San Bernardino County, new cases also increased, but by 28%.

Overall, both counties combined reported 22 new COVID-19-related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19San Bernardino CountyRiverside County