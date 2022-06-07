© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/7/22

Published June 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
For the third straight week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen in both Riverside and San Bernardino County.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,538 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 46, with 92 current patients. ICU cases increased by five, with 14 total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Over the weekend in Riverside County, there were 1,456 new reported cases. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 9% with 100. ICU cases increased by one, with 11 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported one new COVID-19 related death.

