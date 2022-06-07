Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/7/22

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,538 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 46, with 92 current patients. ICU cases increased by five, with 14 total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Over the weekend in Riverside County, there were 1,456 new reported cases. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 9% with 100. ICU cases increased by one, with 11 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported one new COVID-19 related death.