Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/10/22

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 9, 2022 at 8:58 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside County, while they have increased in San Bernardino County.

In Riverside County, there were 1041 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 2, hospitalizations have decreased by 22% with 34. ICU cases increased by one, with eight current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported ten new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 811 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 2, hospitalizations have increased by 50%, with 45 current patients. ICU cases decreased by one, with five. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 115 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
