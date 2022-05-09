Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/10/22

In Riverside County, there were 1041 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 2, hospitalizations have decreased by 22% with 34. ICU cases increased by one, with eight current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported ten new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 811 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 2, hospitalizations have increased by 50%, with 45 current patients. ICU cases decreased by one, with five. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 115 new COVID-19 related deaths.