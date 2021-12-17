Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/17/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 1% decrease in new Covid cases (542) compared to last week. There has been an average of 18.7 new cases per 100,000 residents. Over the last week, hospitalizations have gone up by 9%, with 334 and 82 COVID ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there was a 17% decrease in new Covid Cases (629) compared to last week. Hospitalizations have increased by 3%, with 422. ICU cases decreased by four since last week, with 93. Over the previous two weeks, 15 of the 17 county deaths had known vaccination status, with three being vaccinated and 12 not.