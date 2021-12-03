Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/3/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there has been a 37% increase in new cases compared to Nov. 19. There has been an average of 13.3 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have stayed about the same over the last two weeks, with 277 and 67 Covid-19 ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there was a 13% decrease in new Covid Cases since two weeks ago. Hospitalizations have increased by 5%, with 357. ICU cases decreased by 18 since Nov. 19, with 89 patients. Over the last two weeks, 8 of the 12 county deaths had known vaccination status, with four being vaccinated and the other four not.