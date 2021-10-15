Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, new cases stayed about the same since last week, with only 273 new reported cases. Over the previous seven days, only 4.6% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations are slightly down from last week, with 304 and 77 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 163 new cases reported on Thursday. During the last seven days, only 3.5% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations have decreased by 15% since last Thursday, with 259. ICU cases have dropped by 12, with 81 patients.