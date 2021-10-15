© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/21

KVCR
Published October 15, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT
It could be that malaria-carrying parasites are rendered less potent by minestrone.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino have continued their decline.

On Thursday, in Riverside County, new cases stayed about the same since last week, with only 273 new reported cases. Over the previous seven days, only 4.6% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations are slightly down from last week, with 304 and 77 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 163 new cases reported on Thursday. During the last seven days, only 3.5% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations have decreased by 15% since last Thursday, with 259. ICU cases have dropped by 12, with 81 patients.

Tags

Local NewsCOVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County