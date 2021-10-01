Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/1/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, 463 new reported cases were down 60% from the last peak on Aug. 16. There are currently 390 hospitalizations and 104 Covid-19 ICU patients. Of recent samples observed, the Alpha and Delta variants were the most common in the county.

In San Bernardino County, there were 330 new cases reported on Thursday. During the last seven days, only 4.4% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations have decreased by 4% since our Tuesday report, with 355. ICU cases have stayed about the same with 105 patients. 11 of the 15 covid deaths in the county over the last 14-days had known vaccination status, with three being fully vaccinated and eight that were not.