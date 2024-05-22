May 22: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Dr. Sara Khan with Premier Hospitalists Group of California. Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr. Khan.

Dr. Sara Khan

Thank you for having me.

Yvette

Dr. Khan please talk about what inspired you to pursue a career in patient care.

Dr. Khan

So, a bit of a long story, but my older brother was diagnosed with epilepsy. I'm originally born and bred in Pakistan, that's where I'm from. And this was many years ago, and what the resources that are available to people today, were not available in 1980. There was probably one CT scan machine in the entire country at that time. And most people told my mom that he was going to die, and that there was no cure for this and that he was never going to be normal. And that was something that really was obviously a traumatic event, my family and my brother and I are very close. But my mom met one particular doctor who really changed her life because he said, you know, he explained things a lot better. And I remember her telling me it's not necessarily that he said anything different. It's not like, we have a cure for this today. But at least he had the time to listen to me. And he made all the difference. My brother grew up to be a physician himself, he's fine. Epilepsy does have lots of meds that help. So that's the reason why he and I both became doctors.

Yvette

Wow. Please talk about the types of cancer screenings that exist today, Dr. Khan.

Dr. Khan

So, cancer is on the rise, as far as our population is concerned. I think for a lot of people, especially young people, we don't necessarily believe that cancer is something we have to be worried about. But cancer screenings have changed. They've become far more stringent, even colorectal cancer, where people used to say, Oh, I don't have to worry about this till I'm in my 50s. The age has changed to 45. So, for almost everybody in their 40s I recommend absolutely making sure that you see your primary care physician, that you do get checked for cancer. For women, obviously, this involves breast cancer and cervical cancer. For both, colorectal cancer. For men that would be prostate and testicular cancer. Oral cancer. All of these are cancers that are on the rise and all of them have screenings that can be easily done with your primary care physicians.

Yvette

Dr. Khann, please talk about some of the common barriers that prevent people from obtaining preventative cancer screening.

Dr. Khan

It's uncomfortable. Nobody really wants to have a scope in their bottom. That's the honest to goodness truth, the idea that you know, you feel violated, or the prep for it is so hard, which all of this is true, I'm not going to deny that. But the flip side of that is that metastatic colon cancer is a killer, right? Same with breast cancer, it's uncomfortable, nobody really wants to have to undress in front of a stranger and then feel like you know, there were pictures and radiological images of their breasts. But again, the same thing, the flip side of that is that metastatic breast cancer is on the rise. And all of these are things that we can, if caught early, they make a huge difference, and what the overall prognosis and quality of life that this person is going to have. So, it's really, really important that we sort of get over that thing in your head that says, Oh, I don't want to do this, because of this reason that, that uncomfortable feeling. That's really what you need to conquer. Because there's so many other people other than just us who depend on us, and you have to get screened for your family as well. I feel it's really important.

Yvette

Absolutely. Dr. Khan, how do you go about scheduling a cancer screening?

Dr. Khan

You talk to your primary care physician, they would absolutely take you through whatever is appropriate screening for your particular age group. Like I said, if you're in your 40s, now you're hitting that age group for women for mammography, for you've already probably been getting cervical cancer screening all along. But colorectal cancer, oral cancer, your dentist would be the person who would you know, do a regular check. This is the importance of that annual physical exam that, again, all young people feel we don't need because we're young and we're healthy and what could possibly happen to us?

Yvette

Dr. Khan, what advice do you have for those that are considering being screened for cancer?

Dr. Khan

Absolutely do it. Do not hold back. Don't let anything hold you back. Don't let this be the one thing that you put off for, you know, next week or next month or there is a serious importance to your health. I think people don't realize how much of an impact their health has on the people they love. And this is the one thing that you can do to help protect yourself and your family. Absolutely get screened.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us today. Dr. Khan.

Dr. Khan

You're welcome.

Yvette

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital, “Here for Life.”

For KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker.