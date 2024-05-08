May 8: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Jorge Alvarado, President of the Board and Executive Director of Canyon Children's Legal Services, or CCLS. Thank you so much for being with us today Mr. Alvarado.

Jorge Alvarado

Thank you for having me.

Yvette

Please share what inspired you to launch Canyon Children's Legal Services.

Jorge

I've been an attorney for 40 years, and I've done criminal defense. I've done civil litigation. I've done family law, I've done some various areas engaged in indigent services. And throughout that time, of course, I've done some cases where children were being accused of some sort of criminal activity. Juvenile delinquency court in particular. And it was very important that I observed children at that stage where in life, that if they go down one path, they're going to be repeat clients in the criminal realm. On the other hand, if you're able to have an impact with them at an early stage, you can help divert them into the right direction, and maybe they'll be able to have a much better life. So, what I did is, when I retired in 2019, I just felt like I still had so much more. I decided to go ahead and open up Canyon Children's Legal Services in order to be an advocate for children, as best I could in different arenas.

Yvette

Please paint a picture of the children and types of matters you represent them in.

Jorge

Sure. It's Children's Rights Law, primarily focused on the victims of crime, and we can assist. It could be the victim restitution fund, if they need some help on that area, because they have suffered whatever the consequences were of the criminal act committed against them. It could be suspension or expulsion hearings. I had one client recently who recently immigrant from Central American country. He's in school, and was still in the process of learning English, couldn't communicate well. He was minding his own business and never really met very many people. He was attacked. He was shoved and thrown into a locker and the video was recording it. And he was, he turned around, dropped his backpack, then the young man assaulted him again. And as he was assaulted, he tried to defend himself in the process, until faculty came in and broke up the fight. This young man was suspended for defending himself. The principal had told me that he did everything that he the principal would have done if he were out in the street. However, they have zero tolerance for violence or fighting in school grounds. Under the education code, however, it expressly excludes self defense as being a basis for suspension. So that would be something you know, that I might otherwise be able to assist on as well for those matters. So, we do that, we do educational rights issues, if they need special education, to be able to keep up with their peers and their studies so they don't get behind and be able to progress naturally. Another area, a big area that we deal with is guardianship. Too many times nowadays there are children being raised by grandparents or other family members or even others. And it's “informal.” And it could be as a result of perhaps one or both of the parents are engaged in criminal activity, they perhaps are down on their luck, and they don't have the financial means, or they may have been involved in drugs or whatever other problem that resulted, leaving the child in the custody of the grandparents, for example. And in that particular case, then, of course, the parents of the child can come in at any given time, and take the child away and say, “This is my child, I'm going,” and there's nothing that anyone could do to stop them. If, however, the grandparents or the family member, whoever the guardian is established in a guardianship over the child, then at the very least now law enforcement would be able to ensure that the child remains in the custody of that grandparent, so it stabilizes the child's life. With Canyon Children's Legal Services we can help stabilize a child in their life, make sure that they are able to have as much of a chance to be productive members of society as they grow up.

Yvette

What is the best way for the community to support your efforts?

Jorge

Well, certainly anybody who might otherwise be in a position where we could provide some services. We would appreciate that anyone listening to this would be able to communicate with them and let them know that Canyon Children's Legal Services exists. We are based out of Moreno Valley in Riverside County, but we serve all of the Inland Empire; San Bernardino and Riverside County, all the way up to the Coachella Valley as well. So, we would appreciate spreading the word. Also, we are a nonprofit, a tax exempt nonprofit, so charitable donations are welcome. The other aspect would be potentially volunteering. If there's attorneys or others who might be willing to assist in one fashion or another, making connections with people or agencies that might otherwise be able to help this child, uh depending on the particular needs of that child.

Yvette

Please share the best way to connect with you.

Jorge

My office work number is 951-777-4510. The website is ca-ccls.org. My email is jalvarado@ca-ccls.org.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us today. Mr. Alvarado.

Jorge Alvarado

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker.