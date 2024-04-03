Pretrial continues for 'Justice 8' defendants in custody for violent acts at protests

The pretrial involving seven defendants arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for alleged acts of violence during protests last year continues on today.

The group dubbed the Justice 8 has been in jail without bail since December. They are facing felony charges for allegedly using violence against three people last fall.

Two San Bernardino County judges have denied their release citing a public safety risk. Judge John Wilkerson last month vacated the April 8 trial date.

On Wednesday, Wilkerson will hear motions filed by the group’s attorneys to challenge the Sheriff’s department’s investigation.

Attorney Nicholas Rosenberg, who represents defendant Edin Enamorado, has asked the court to view personnel files of officers and deputies investigating the case.

Rosenberg alleges investigators are working with informants to entrap the defendants.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment. But, public court records show attorneys for the county filed a motion against Rosenberg’s challenge.

