Seven of eight arrested street vendor activists to remain in jail without bail

Seven of the eight street vendor activists will remain in custody in San Bernardino County without bail. One is set to be released on bail, but under strict conditions.

In court, Deputy District Attorney Jason Wilkinson opposed bail for all the defendants, arguing that they pose a significant public safety risk. He says if they are released, they are likely to cause harm to their alleged victims.

Wilkinson claims that all the defendants used weapons like pepper spray AND physical violence to silence their critics.

Attorney Nicholas Rosenberg represents Edin Enamorado, the perceived leader of the group. Outside the courthouse, he said that he plans to dispute 15 of his client’s charges.

"All of that was in the city of Pomona," Rosenberg said. "And so I reserve the right to challenge why those counts are even here in San Bernardino County."

Meanwhile, defendant Gullit Acevedo was provided bail on the condition he doesn’t contact any of the victims. He’s also required to wear an ankle monitor, cease contact with other defendants and refrain from posting on social media.

Dan Chambers represents Acevedo. He says Judge Shannon Faherty made the right call to allow his release.

"You get a feeling about people, you trust your intuition on how they are," said Chambers. "And then once I met him and started talking to others about him, it became abundantly clear who he is."

Chambers said over 50 letters were submitted to the court in support of his client.

Jasmine Castro is Acevedo’s wife. She thanked the public for showing up for her husband.

"Our main focus for now was just to get him home safely with his family where we can support him," she said.

All the defendants are due back in court on January 3.