Jan 10: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Silvia Paz, Founder and Executive Director of Alianza Coachella Valley. Thank you so much for joining us today, Silvia.

Silvia Paz Thank you for having me here.

Yvette Walker

Alianza Coachella Valley does wonderful work here in our region. Please tell us about your background and what inspired you to found this organization.

Silvia Paz

I came to the United States as a child immigrant, lived in a mobile home park community in Mecca. And growing up in Mecca, I mean, one, it's a beautiful, beautiful place. You have a lot of open space, it's a farming community. But being part of a farming community also had some disadvantages that I only later got to realize, right, like not having access to transportation. Not having access to some basic infrastructure like sidewalks, access to a park and access to affordable housing. So, when I, you know, went off to college, my only desire was really to come back and try to transform this beautiful community, and try to make it a place where people would feel like they could live dignified lives. And that's what I've dedicated my life to.

Yvette Walker

Please talk a little bit about some of the staple programs that Alianza Coachella Valley is dedicated to. Please share its mission.

Silvia Paz

Alliance's mission is to transform the socio-economic conditions in the Coachella Valley. We believe that the entire Coachella Valley, particularly the community surrounding the Salton Sea, should be places where people can thrive. Unfortunately, because of a lack of investment in our communities, it's a lot more difficult if you are a Latino farmworker and family to have those opportunities. Things are farther. Access becomes an issue. So what Alianza has been doing is identifying the barriers to a thriving community and trying to address those. So, our key programs are around community centered campaigns to reduce the barriers to access that our communities face. And we focus a lot on the built environment. We see that infrastructure is really the foundation for any opportunity that people are going to have, whether you're talking about you know, being able to go to a doctor or attracting businesses that then will create job opportunities in our communities. If you don't have infrastructure, all of that becomes a lot more difficult. So, we've focused for a while now on improving infrastructure. And one of the successes has been redistricting the Coachella Valley Water District and working with them to have a plan for infrastructure for our community. So, it takes time, but I know that there's already some work being done so that our communities have access to drinking water, for example. And another key area here is in trying to transform the Salton Sea. The Salton Sea has been drying up as a result of water transfer agreements that the state made. And right now we're in a critical situation to be able to prove as a community, I think, that we can have solutions for the Salton Sea that are meeting the environmental needs, that are meeting the public health needs. And that can even be a key to be able to bring economic opportunities. That's just in our environment work. But the other part is transforming our school settings. We want to make sure that our students feel welcome at school, and that the first option for them is to go to college instead of dropping out. And we believe that that can happen with the introduction and implementation of restorative practices in our schools, so that we are addressing school discipline by looking at the whole child. Whenever I think about the opportunities that come through the type of work that Alianza does, it's just very transformative work.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about ways that the community can support your efforts.

Silvia Paz

The community can access us at alianzacv.org. And they can see all the work that we're doing, they can engage in any of our petitions, or they can make a donation.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Silvia

Silvia Paz Thank you for having me here, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Esto es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Silvia Paz, Fundadora y Directora Ejecutiva de Alianza Coachella Valley. Muchas gracias por acompañarnos hoy, Silvia.

Silvia Paz

Gracias por tenerme aquí.

Yvette Walker

Alianza Coachella Valley hace un trabajo maravilloso aquí en nuestra región. Cuéntenos sobre sus antecedentes y qué lo inspiró a fundar esta organización.

Silvia Paz

Vine a los Estados Unidos como una niña inmigrante, viví en una comunidad de parques de casas móviles en La Meca. Y crecer en La Meca, quiero decir, uno, es un lugar hermoso, hermoso. Tienes mucho espacio abierto, es una comunidad agrícola. Pero ser parte de una comunidad agrícola también tenía algunas desventajas de las que me di cuenta más tarde, como no tener acceso a transporte. No tener acceso a alguna infraestructura básica como aceras, acceso a un parque y acceso a viviendas asequibles. Entonces, cuando me fui a la universidad, mi único deseo era realmente regresar y tratar de transformar esta hermosa comunidad, y tratar de convertirla en un lugar donde las personas sintieran que podían vivir una vida digna. Y eso es a lo que he dedicado mi vida.

Yvette Walker

Hable un poco sobre algunos de los programas básicos a los que se dedica Alianza Coachella Valley. Por favor comparte su misión.

Silvia Paz

La misión de Alliance es transformar las condiciones socioeconómicas en el Valle de Coachella. Creemos que todo el Valle de Coachella, particularmente la comunidad que rodea el Mar de Salton, deben ser lugares donde las personas puedan prosperar. Desafortunadamente, debido a la falta de inversión en nuestras comunidades, es mucho más difícil tener esas oportunidades si eres un trabajador agrícola latino y una familia. Las cosas están más lejos. El acceso se convierte en un problema. Entonces, lo que Alianza ha estado haciendo es identificar las barreras para una comunidad próspera y tratar de abordarlas. Por lo tanto, nuestros programas clave giran en torno a campañas centradas en la comunidad para reducir las barreras de acceso que enfrentan nuestras comunidades. Y nos centramos mucho en el entorno construido. Vemos que la infraestructura es realmente la base de cualquier oportunidad que la gente tendrá, ya sea que esté hablando de poder ir a un médico o atraer empresas que luego crearán oportunidades laborales en nuestras comunidades. Si no tienes infraestructura, todo eso se vuelve mucho más difícil. Entonces, nos hemos enfocado desde hace un tiempo en mejorar la infraestructura. Y uno de los éxitos ha sido la redistribución de distritos del Distrito de Agua de Coachella Valley y trabajar con ellos para tener un plan de infraestructura para nuestra comunidad. Entonces, lleva tiempo, pero sé que ya se está trabajando para que nuestras comunidades tengan acceso a agua potable, por ejemplo. Y otra área clave aquí es tratar de transformar el Mar de Salton. El Salton Sea se ha estado secando como resultado de los acuerdos de transferencia de agua que hizo el estado. Y en este momento estamos en una situación crítica para poder demostrar como comunidad, creo, que podemos tener soluciones para Salton Sea que satisfagan las necesidades ambientales, que satisfagan las necesidades de salud pública. Y eso puede ser incluso una clave para poder traer oportunidades económicas. Eso es sólo en nuestro entorno de trabajo. Pero la otra parte es transformar nuestros entornos escolares. Queremos asegurarnos de que nuestros estudiantes se sientan bienvenidos en la escuela y que la primera opción para ellos sea ir a la universidad en lugar de abandonarla. Y creemos que eso puede suceder con la introducción e implementación de prácticas restaurativas en nuestras escuelas, de modo que estemos abordando la disciplina escolar mirando al niño en su totalidad. Cada vez que pienso en las oportunidades que surgen a través del tipo de trabajo que hace Alianza, es un trabajo muy transformador.

Yvette Walker

Hable sobre las formas en que la comunidad puede apoyar sus esfuerzos.

Silvia Paz

La comunidad puede acceder a nosotros en alianzacv.org. Y pueden ver todo el trabajo que estamos haciendo, pueden participar en cualquiera de nuestras peticiones o pueden hacer una donación.

Yvette Walker

Muchas gracias por estar hoy con nosotros, Silvia.

Silvia Paz

Gracias por tenerme aquí, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del fondo CIELO en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.