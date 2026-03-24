KVC-Arts 3/22/26 - Marina Jurica-Preston & The Secret Garden

After being serialized in The American Magazine, The Secret Garden appeared in book form in 1911. It's since been made into a movie multiple times, a play, as well as multiple stage musicals. The show opens March 28th at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre, taking on the most successful musical version- the 1991 musical which ran on Broadway.

From their website, "Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved tale blooms anew in this breathtaking musical adaptation by Lucy Simon and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman. When 11-year-old Mary Lennox is sent from India to live with her grieving uncle and his ailing son on a lonely Yorkshire estate, she discovers a hidden garden — a place of mystery and magic that transforms all who enter. Filled with haunting melodies and timeless themes of hope and renewal, The Secret Garden is a moving celebration of the healing power of love."

David Fleming recently spoke with Marina Jurica-Preston about the play, as well as her role as Lily. Many in this region know Marina as the meteorologist with CBS-LA. Now you have a chance to experience her as an actress, as she grew up with, and received her formal education in both music and science, currently pursuing her PhD in paleoclimatology.