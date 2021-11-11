November 11: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

On today's show, Lillian speaks with author, reporter, and national public radio host Scott Tong. Scott is the newest co-host to join NPR and WBUR’s Here & Now, after 16 years on Marketplace. Scott shares what it takes to prepare for a fast-paced live show, talks about some of his most memorable moments in journalism, and shares the inspiration behind his book, A Village With My Name: A Family History of China’s Opening to the World.

For more information about Scott Tong, visit https://www.scotttong.com/about

For more about Here & Now, visit https://www.wbur.org/radio/programs/hereandnow