California judge rules language in transgender ballot measure proposal stays

A proposed ballot measure to require schools to notify parents if their child is transgender will continue to go by a title supporters say is inaccurate and biased…at least for now. The proposed ballot measure was originally called the “Protect Kids of California Act”. But California Attorney General Rob Bonta changed it to quote “Restricts Rights of Transgender Youth”.

The measure’s backers sued saying that was inflammatory. A Sacramento superior court judge rejected that argument late last Friday saying Bonta’s title isn’t misleading or argumentative. But he didn’t give a final ruling.

Jay Reed is a spokesman for Protect Kids CA, the group behind the initative, says they'll press on.

“We're still optimistic that we're gonna make it by the May 28 deadline," said Reed.

The measure still needs 400 thousand signatures by the end of May to qualify for the ballot. Reed says the new title has slowed signature gathering.