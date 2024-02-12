© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Temecula school board to interview applicants to fill vacant seat

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published February 12, 2024 at 3:05 PM PST
People lined up outside the Temecula Valley School Board meeting, which was moved from the district office to Temecula Valley High School to accommodate large crowds.
Madison Aument
People lined up outside the Temecula Valley School Board meeting, which was moved from the district office to Temecula Valley High School to accommodate large crowds.

On Tuesday, the Temecula Valley school board will interview candidates to replace a board member who vacated his seat late last year.

The board released the names of the dozen appointment applicants in the meeting agenda.

Each person will be interviewed for twenty minutes and asked the same questions.

In an email, board member Steven Schwartz said one board member will interview the candidates.

Then the board will vote to decide who will replace member Danny Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was a member of the board’s Christian conservative majority. He vacated his seat last December, citing a move out of state.

The board will have to schedule a special election if they don’t agree on someone.

Last week, the board set the date for a special election to recall Board President Joseph Komrosky, also a conservative Christian.
