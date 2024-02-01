DA files charges against suspects in El Mirage murders

Charges have been filed against the five men arrested for the grisly mass murder of six in El Mirage.

The five suspects in the El Mirage murders have been charged with multiple counts of murder and robbery.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office says the five men were arraigned on Wednesday and Thursday.

Last week, sheriff’s deputies responded to the murder scene in El Mirage, some 25 miles away from Victorville.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said earlier this week that the murders were related to illegalmarijuana.

The complaint from the DA alleges the suspects opened fire with rifles.

