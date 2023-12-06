© 2023 91.9 KVCR

PAC submits signatures for Temecula school board recall

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published December 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM PST
Interim Superintendent Kimberly Velez and Temecula Valley School Board President Joseph Komrosky at Monday's special board meeting.
Madison Aument
Interim Superintendent Kimberly Velez and Temecula Valley School Board President Joseph Komrosky at a November special board meeting.

The recall effort has been spearheaded by One Temecula Valley PAC. It was formed before last year’s school board election to oppose candidates like Joseph Komrosky and two other conservative Christians who were also elected.

Jeff Pack, who’s with One Temecula Valley, says they wanted to force a recall of all three.

“Their general behavior of them on the school board was just, we didn't think it was very representative of our community,” said Pack.

The PAC only got enough signatures for Komrosky, who’s drawn a steady stream of criticism over the last year.

He called gay civil rights leader Harvey Milk a “pedophile” and he started issuing red cards… like a soccer referee… to kick audience members out of meetings.

Under Komrosky’s leadership, the board banned critical race theory and adopted a policy to notify parents if their child is transgender.

Komrosky did not respond to a request for comment.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters must certify the signatures.
