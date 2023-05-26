© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Lawyers for San Bernardino File a Motion to Delay Wrongful Death Lawsuit Brought by Family of Rob Adams

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT
Rob Adams Autopsy: A press conference held by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Los Angeles attorney Bradley Gage, held on Aug. 19, 2022, showing results of an independent autopsy commissioned by Adams’ family. The family has filed a $100 million federal lawsuit.
Jonathan Linden
/
Rob Adams Autopsy: A press conference held by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Los Angeles attorney Bradley Gage, held on Aug. 19, 2022, showing results of an independent autopsy commissioned by Adams’ family. The family has filed a $100 million federal lawsuit.

The motion filed by San Bernardino’s attorneys would prevent any legal proceedings from happening while the District Attorney is reviewing the case.

The city is arguing that the discovery from this case including testimony from the officer who shot Rob Adams could impact the ongoing criminal investigation.

Adams was shot and killed last July by San Bernardino Police officer Michael Yuen.

An independent autopsy revealed that Adams was shot seven times mostly in the back, as he was running away.

Bradley Gage who is an attorney for Adams’ family says San Bernardino’s legal strategy is clear .

“They want to delay the proceedings anyway and every way possible," said Gage.

Gage alleges that the city has denied his requests for public records including unredacted video and audio of the shooting.

Reporting from KVCR reveals that both officers involved in the shooting have histories of use-of-force.

“I think that the actions of the city in this case, throughout, have demonstrated a real fear by them," said Gage.

Both the city and attorneys representing San Bernardino Police did not return requests for comment.

News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument