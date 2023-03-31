San Bernardino County Looks to State, Federal Government for Disaster Relief

San Bernardino County officials are leading Federal Emergency Management Administration, or FEMA, and state government representatives on a two day driving tour to see blizzard damage in mountain communities.

County officials estimate more than $200 million in damage, so far. The threshold to qualify for federal aid is seventy million in property damage.

They have determined that about 70 homes are unsafe to live in and nearly 200 more are heavily damaged.

Rita Nelson is a volunteer with Operation Mountain Strong, which has helped collect and deliver donations to residents.

“You know, our resources are running really thin here," said Nelson.

Nelson says even a month after the blizzard, mountain residents are still struggling, especially as shelters close and donations slow down.

Federal assistance could go towards temporary housing, home repairs and helping people who don’t have insurance.

The Governor said earlier this week that counties can be added to the major disaster request as damage continues to be assessed in areas where snow makes it difficult to see just what happened.