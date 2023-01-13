© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Ontario Airport exceeds pre-pandemic levels

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM PST
Ontario International welcomed more than 5 million airline travelers. That’s the airport’s highest passenger volume since 2008.

Cargo shipments outpaced 2019 levels by almost 9 percent. Ontario is one of the largest cargo airports in North America. The airport serves as the hub of a global supply chain that generates more than $17 billion in economic activity.

Ontario is one of the fastest recovering airports in the country after the disruption to air travel caused by the pandemic.

This year Ontario will have 6% more flights and 12% more available seats compared to last year.

