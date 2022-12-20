Inland Empire Congresswoman Norma Torres leads letter to ICE

Torres led 12 of her colleagues in Congress in a letter to ICE this week. In November, ICE released the personal information of more than 6,000 asylum-seekers.

The data was posted on the ICE website for five hours before it was taken down. Reporting found dozens of asylum-seekers from Cuba were affected by the data breach. The Department of Homeland Security accidentally informed Cuban officials that potential deportees had been impacted by the leak.

Federal law mandates that information about asylum-seekers remains confidential.

In the letter, lawmakers asked ICE questions about the agency's policies and urged ICE to take action to protect the privacy and safety of asylum-seekers.