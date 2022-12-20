© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire Congresswoman Norma Torres leads letter to ICE

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published December 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM PST
U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., speaks in August 2019 in Guatemala City as part of a congressional delegation exploring the causes of immigration to the U.S. from Central America.
Oliver de Ros
/
AP
Congresswoman Norma Torres

Torres led 12 of her colleagues in Congress in a letter to ICE this week. In November, ICE released the personal information of more than 6,000 asylum-seekers.

The data was posted on the ICE website for five hours before it was taken down. Reporting found dozens of asylum-seekers from Cuba were affected by the data breach. The Department of Homeland Security accidentally informed Cuban officials that potential deportees had been impacted by the leak.

Federal law mandates that information about asylum-seekers remains confidential.

In the letter, lawmakers asked ICE questions about the agency's policies and urged ICE to take action to protect the privacy and safety of asylum-seekers.

Madison Aument
