News

IE receives $2.75 million in federal funding for clean energy

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM PST
U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., speaks in August 2019 in Guatemala City as part of a congressional delegation exploring the causes of immigration to the U.S. from Central America.
Oliver de Ros
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif.

Congresswoman Norma Torres made the announcement on Tuesday. The Inland Empire will get 2.75 million in clean energy grants.

The funding comes from the Department of Energy’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant.

The grant is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which supports clean energy projects across the country.

Chino, Fontana, Montclair, Pomona, Ontario, Rialto and San Bernardino County have all received funds from the grant program.

President Biden has committed to reducing the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030. Just last week, Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk was in San Bernardino touting the Biden administration’s investments in clean energy.

News
Madison Aument
