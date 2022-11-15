CA congressional races called over the weekend

Although ballot counting continues the week after election day, some California congressional races were called over the weekend.

In San Bernardino County, the Associated Press called Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres the winner of her reelection bid in District 35. Torres beat Republican challenger Mike Cargile with 54 percent of the vote.

Ventura Congresswoman Julia Brownley won her reelection bid in the 26th District. Linda Sanchez won reelection in District 38, which covers portions of East Los Angeles County and Orange County.

UPDATE: Longtime GOP congressman Ken Calvert was declared the winner of the District 41 race against former-federal prosecutor Will Rollins.