10/5 KVCR Midday News: Thousands flock to Big Bear to mourn Jackie the eagle; Becerra makes rare campaign appearance in Riverside

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. This weekend some 2,000 people gathered in Big Bear to mourn the loss of Jackie the eagle. Jackie, who was made famous by a 24-7 livestream, died in August after being rescued and spending weeks in intensive care. KVCR.

2. Xavier Becerra — the democratic candidate for governor, made a rare public appearance in Riverside on Friday. He was out stumping for Clarissa Cervantes — who’s running for the state assembly seat that goes from Riverside down to Corona. KVCR.

3. State Senators Sabrina Cervantes and Eloise Gómez Reyes have secured $1.5 million in state funding for the CIELO Fund. KVCR.