6/8 KVCR Midday News: Coachella considering ban on data centers; Essayli announces probe into California elections

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's top stories:

1. Democrat Xavier Becerra advances to November race for California governor. CalMatters/ Associated Press.

2. US attorney opens investigations into California’s elections, sends prosecutor to LA vote center. Associated Press.

3. Nithya Raman takes narrow lead over Spencer Pratt in tight race to make runoff for Los Angeles mayor. Associated Press.

4. Coachella’s City Council last week approved a moratorium on data centers. The decision comes after weeks of strong public opposition to a proposed large data center project. KVCR.

5. As California steps back onto the international stage for the FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles and Santa Clara, the Office of Emergency Services touts yearlong preparation. CapRadio.

6. Congressional Republicans voted last week to advance a federal bill that would shield artificial stone manufacturers from liability… as they face hundreds of lawsuits from sick workers, most in California. KQED.

