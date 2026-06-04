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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/4 KVCR Midday News: Mayor Tran Wins Re-Election, Sonia Shaw Pulls Ahead for California's Top Education Post & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published June 4, 2026 at 1:21 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Incumbent Mayor Helen Tran has won San Bernardino's mayoral race after capturing nearly 55 percent of the vote.
  • Several San Bernardino City Council races remained competitive Tuesday night as election workers continued counting ballots.
  • Chino Valley School Board President Sonia Shaw has pulled ahead in the race for California's top education post.
  • Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton held a press conference on the West Steps of the state capitol on Wednesday morning.
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