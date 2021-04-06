KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Time Capsule, Return to Events Amid Low CA Case Rates, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The city of Riverside is accepting items for a time capsule that will be buried at the new Main Library in Downtown Riverside.
- Vice President Kamala Harris visited her hometown of Oakland and discussed small business, jobs, water infrastructure, and the American Jobs Plan.
- A group of California state lawmakers accuse trucking companies of misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors during the pandemic.
- Family sues after a California man dies in a taco eating contest.