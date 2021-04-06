© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Time Capsule, Return to Events Amid Low CA Case Rates, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 6, 2021 at 11:10 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The city of Riverside is accepting items for a time capsule that will be buried at the new Main Library in Downtown Riverside.
  2. Vice President Kamala Harris visited her hometown of Oakland and discussed small business, jobs, water infrastructure, and the American Jobs Plan.
  3. A group of California state lawmakers accuse trucking companies of misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors during the pandemic.
  4. Family sues after a California man dies in a taco eating contest.

