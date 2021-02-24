© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/24 KVCR Midday News: Flu Season Less Severe This Year, Joshua Tree Visitors, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM PST
midday_report-_desert.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Five San Bernardino County High School Academic Decathlon teams are advancing to the State Championship.
  2. Rangers at Joshua Tree National Park are expecting even bigger crowds this year than last year, which saw an 11% increase in visitors.
  3. Following public health guidelines for COVID-19 has made California’s flu season less severe, with no outbreaks since September.
  4. Confirmation hearings began Tuesday for President Biden’s health secretary pick- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
  5. Strong Santa Ana winds are set to arrive in the Inland region.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news