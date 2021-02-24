KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/24 KVCR Midday News: Flu Season Less Severe This Year, Joshua Tree Visitors, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Five San Bernardino County High School Academic Decathlon teams are advancing to the State Championship.
- Rangers at Joshua Tree National Park are expecting even bigger crowds this year than last year, which saw an 11% increase in visitors.
- Following public health guidelines for COVID-19 has made California’s flu season less severe, with no outbreaks since September.
- Confirmation hearings began Tuesday for President Biden’s health secretary pick- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
- Strong Santa Ana winds are set to arrive in the Inland region.