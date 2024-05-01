5/1 KVCR Midday News: IE Investigation Into Sinaloa Drug Trafficking, Utah Cat Has Cardboard Box Adventure, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Field Division announced the results of an investigation targeting a Sinaloa drug trafficking network in the IE.

2. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he has officially qualified for the November ballot with the American Independent Party.

3. California’s population increased last year for the first time since 2020.

4. Utah cat with a fondness for cardboard takes surprise trip to California.