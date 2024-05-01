© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Community groups hold 'May Day' rally in Fontana

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:35 PM PDT
The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (IC4IJ) holds rallies every year to commemorate International Workers Day, also known as ‘May Day.’
Community groups assembled in downtown Fontana today in support of workers rights and to protest the city’s street vendor crackdown.

Some 100 people marched through downtown streets with protest signs showing support for immigrants, warehouse workers and street vendors.

Bryan Sanchez with IC4IJ says his group opposes Fontana’s aggressive stance on street vending.

He says he wants the city to, "take a much more friendlier approach to vendors."

Etisyai Hinton is with the Inland Empire Black Worker Center. She says labor rights should be a focus of every person who holds a job.

"Civil rights are labor rights, "Hinton says. "Without protections of civil rights. There are no labor rights."

May Day rallies were also held in Los Angeles and San Diego.
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
