Community groups hold 'May Day' rally in Fontana

Community groups assembled in downtown Fontana today in support of workers rights and to protest the city’s street vendor crackdown.

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (IC4IJ) holds rallies every year to commemorate International Workers Day, also known as ‘May Day.’

Some 100 people marched through downtown streets with protest signs showing support for immigrants, warehouse workers and street vendors.

Bryan Sanchez with IC4IJ says his group opposes Fontana’s aggressive stance on street vending.

He says he wants the city to, "take a much more friendlier approach to vendors."

Etisyai Hinton is with the Inland Empire Black Worker Center. She says labor rights should be a focus of every person who holds a job.

"Civil rights are labor rights, "Hinton says. "Without protections of civil rights. There are no labor rights."

May Day rallies were also held in Los Angeles and San Diego.