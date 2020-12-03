© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/3 KVCR Midday News: Cutting Down Christmas Trees in CA Forests Helps Wildfire Danger, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM PST
midday_report-palm_tree.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County unveils memorial plans for victims of the Dec 2, 2015 terrorist attack.
2. The US Forest Service is encouraging Californians to cut down their Christmas trees in national forests to help mitigate wildfire danger. 
3. State Senator and pediatrician Richard Pan says he is cautiously optimistic about a coronavirus vaccine arriving soon in California.

