12/3 KVCR Midday News: Cutting Down Christmas Trees in CA Forests Helps Wildfire Danger, and More

Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino County unveils memorial plans for victims of the Dec 2, 2015 terrorist attack.

2. The US Forest Service is encouraging Californians to cut down their Christmas trees in national forests to help mitigate wildfire danger.

3. State Senator and pediatrician Richard Pan says he is cautiously optimistic about a coronavirus vaccine arriving soon in California.