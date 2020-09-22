KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/22 Empire KVCR Midday News: National Voter Registration Day, Wildfires Disrupt Census, and More
- Full containment is expected October 1 for the Snow Fire burning near Palm Springs.
- On National Voter Registration Day, voters are urged to make a plan.
- Governor Newsom announced $230 million to create homes for the homeless population to protect them from COVID-19.
- Wildfires and hurricanes disrupt the final weeks of Census 2020.