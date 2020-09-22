© 2021 91.9 KVCR

9/22 Empire KVCR Midday News: National Voter Registration Day, Wildfires Disrupt Census, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Full containment is expected October 1 for the Snow Fire burning near Palm Springs.
  2. On National Voter Registration Day, voters are urged to make a plan.
  3. Governor Newsom announced $230 million to create homes for the homeless population to protect them from COVID-19.
  4. Wildfires and hurricanes disrupt the final weeks of Census 2020.

