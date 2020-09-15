© 2021 91.9 KVCR

9/15 Empire KVCR Midday News: Wildfire Briefing, Smoky Air Effect on Wildlife, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 15, 2020 at 12:13 PM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The El Dorado Fire, now at 54% contained, is threatening the community of Angelus Oaks.
  2. As wildfires continue to ravage the Western US, President Donald Trump stopped in Sacramento for a briefing on California’s fires.
  3. California’s wildlife are likely having a hard time with the smoky air, as there has been a recent uptick in animals getting hit by vehicles lately.
  4. Temperatures will continue to warm in Riverside County through Wednesday.

