4/7 Empire KVCR Midday News: Face Mask Guide, California Loaning Ventilators, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Major industries in California are pushing to bend environmental regulations to make it easier to keep doing business.
- The CDC started recommending that healthy people wear cloth face masks, but not medical masks which should be saved for heath care workers.
- Governor Gavin Newsom says staying home appears to be flattening the curve, but urges residents to continue staying home to keep numbers low.
- California is loaning out 500 ventilators to other states to help those most in need.