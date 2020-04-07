© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/7 Empire KVCR Midday News: Face Mask Guide, California Loaning Ventilators, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 7, 2020 at 11:36 AM PDT
MD5.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Major industries in California are pushing to bend environmental regulations to make it easier to keep doing business. 
  2. The CDC started recommending that healthy people wear cloth face masks, but not medical masks which should be saved for heath care workers.
  3. Governor Gavin Newsom says staying home appears to be flattening the curve, but urges residents to continue staying home to keep numbers low.
  4. California is loaning out 500 ventilators to other states to help those most in need.

