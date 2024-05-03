Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/3/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Federal investigators say the Loma Linda Veterans Administration hired a contractor to run five of its outpatient clinics but the contractor quickly developed staffing shortages and scheduling problems.

2. Redlands and Rancho Cucamonga got an infusion of funding for their trail systems.

3. Menifee will be the site of one of the largest battery storage banks in the nation.

4. And lastly, Grand Terrace has a new city council member.

