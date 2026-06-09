California AG's office finds Redlands district compliant with sex abuse reform agreement

The California Attorney General’s Office has found that the Redlands Unified School District has been substantially compliant with most court-ordered reforms required by a 2024 judgement. The judgment was the result of a 19-month civil rights investigation conducted by the AG’s office (OAG) in 2024 over the school district’s handling of sexual abuse and misconduct reports.

The Redlands Unified School District paid out tens of millions of dollars in sexual abuse settlements in the last decade. The state’s investigation found the school district systematically violated state laws designed to protect students from misconduct.

The report that was released on June 1 is the second since the district began to implement the 63 outlined reforms. In the first annual report, the OAG found RUSD complied with 61 of the orders.

In this year’s report, the OAG found the district continued to implement staff trainings to prevent, stop and investigate sexual harassment and abuse. The district also continued to use an internal complaint tracking system. The report found RUSD to be compliant with all, but one paragraph of the original judgement.

According to the OAG report, approximately 21% of the resolved cases related to allegations of sexual harassment, assault or abuse, were not resolved in a timely manner and did not have the extension documentation mandated by state law.

RUSD Superintendent Juan Cabral commended the district staff for their efforts in a statement sent to staff and families. Cabral said, “the district remains committed to meeting its obligations under the judgement.”