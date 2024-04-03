April 3: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Lorena Corona with the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars. Thank you so much for being with us today Lorena.

Lorena Corona

Thank you. It is an honor to be here today.

Yvette

Please share the mission of Esperanza Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars.

Lorena

You know, and a broad spectrum, the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars is here to support the educational journey of our students. So, our mission is our students and our community. It may sound like a cliché, but we do believe that it takes a village to support a child, to raise a child. So, we do believe also that raising a child is not from born to 18. It is from the child is born until they finish their higher educational goals, whether it's grad school, high school, college training, whatever dreams they may have, it is part of that journey. So broadscale that's what we are about.

Yvette

Let's talk about your experience as a past Esperanza Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars recipient and the way that has inspired your work today.

Lorena

Thank you for that question and thank you for listening and giving me the opportunity to share with you. You know, I was a recipient of the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars back in 2005. I recall, I was a Chaffey Community College student, an English as a second language student, very scared woman. I was a single mom. At that time, I was surviving out of welfare. I had a beautiful princess, I recall having my baby and being my main inspiration. So, when Esperanza Scholarship Foundation came into my life, the Esperanza was a key ingredient or key step for me to do something that may sound impossible. So, I remember I got a $500 scholarship. And with those $500, I was able to buy my airplane ticket to fly to Harvard University to do my interview, and to get a full ride scholarship to attend the university. If it was not for the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation, I wouldn't be able to have those resources to take that big step. And 10 years after that, I returned back into the Inland Empire and I got the opportunity to give back to the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation. So, 14 years ago, I was getting a $500 scholarship from the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation. This year, I had the honor of becoming the President of the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars. And we are launching our first grassroots campaign to get more resources to support the dreams of our students, as big or small as they may sound.

Yvette

What is your message to those that are considering or wanting to learn more about applying for a scholarship?

Lorena

I just want to say, take a risk. I want you to know that I see you, and that even though I might not make you, I believe in your dreams. If I did it, you can do it. You are deserving of all the support that you may need to be successful in life. So, ask yourself, how many people know me? How many people know my dreams? Can I ask for a letter of recommendation from my teacher, from a staff member, from a friend, from a business in the community. Who can write a great letter of recommendation for me? Establish a relationship with trust so people will be able to write powerful letters of recommendation for you. And we are willing to make ourselves available to invest in you and prepare you to get as many scholarships as you need so you can continue your journey through higher education.

Yvette

How can a community support you and learn more about the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars efforts?

Lorena

So the Esperanza Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars has its website. Our web address is esperanza.dollarsforscholars.org and you can contact us through social media.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us today Lorena.

Lorena Corona

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECFuplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.