Jan 3: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Ninfa Delgado, President of Unidos for La Causa. Thank you for being with us today, Ninfa.

Ninfa Delgado Gracias. Buenos tardas, thank you so much for the invitation.

Yvette

Buenos tardas, Ninfa. Please share some background about yourself and how your background aligns with the mission for Unidos for La Causa.

Ninfa

Okay, well, I have to say a lot has to do with my upbringing. I'm first generation. Born to Mexican parents. Born and raised in East LA - Whittier, California. I came out here to Riverside to go to school at UCR and stayed. So, I have been involved in the community since then, now over 28 years. I started my volunteer work at UCR as a student. I should also state that my parents really influenced us in that, and always giving back, and always helping others, and always serving. So, I think a big part of that for me, is always to be in service to the community. So, in my career at UC Riverside, I was able to get involved with a lot of social justice movements. Organizing in the community and providing resources to the community, really to continue to open doors for others as those before me did for me. So, we were really influenced by our mentors, by our role models that we had. You know, from Cesar Chavez, to our local mentors on campus or around the community that really inspired us to continue to work in the community and advance all of our efforts in all areas.

Yvette

Beautiful. So please talk about Unidos for La Causa and some of its staple programs.

Ninfa

Unidos for La Causa started as a group of organizations that got together to advance the then potential opening of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture. So, it was a concept. And that was the impetus for us to gather our resources as Unidos and focused solely on The Cheech at that point. So, we were not nonprofit. We were a collaboration of nonprofits and individuals looking to improve our communities. And so we got together and decided to raise some money to increase visibility, and to make sure that The Cheech would open. We began working together in December of 2017, with an announcement of a monetary pledge over three years of $30,000 from three different organizations, which included Latino Network, which I was president of at the time. And then the Greater Riverside Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Spanish Town Heritage Foundation. We figured we should raise more than $90,000. So, we committed to $250,000, over three years. And as we started to meet together in January 2018, we hosted our first gala that fall, and we raised about $115,000. Then plus the commitment of the pledges from the organization's plus individual pledges, we surpassed the $250,000 in one year. And so that's what really got us started. But it was The Cheech that brought us together.

Yvette

Wow, the ultimate collaboration and truly Unidos!

Ninfa

Right, exactly.

Yvette

And so, moving forward, what are you looking forward to as Unidos for La Causa continues to work in our region?

Ninfa

So, when we started with the focus on The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, the Riverside Art Museum, I have to say, they've been amazing! Thanks to them, too, this has happened. But we also felt that once it was opened, that we would have many more issues to tackle in our community. And we would do better if we did them together. So, we said we're going to continue past and continue to work together. And we did establish as an official nonprofit last year. At the same time, The Cheech opened in June of last year. So, we met our commitment. We raised over a million dollars for The Cheech. We want to continue to support The Cheech and the programming that happens there, particularly for students to have internship opportunities at the center, as well as local artists. Both having them exhibit at the center, but also supporting them in their work and making sure that they are seen. And we also are launching beyond The Cheech, other programs that focus again on our youth. So, leadership programs, student internships throughout the county, not just at The Cheech, and also looking at how do we continue to support local artists?

Yvette

Terrific. So Ninfa, can you please share some of the best ways the community can support Unidos for La Causa and how we can connect with you?

Ninfa

We are a fairly new nonprofit, so we are still setting up all of our infrastructure. But in that we do have our website at unidosfor.org. We do have Instagram. You can follow us @unidosfor as well as our Facebook page. You can reach us at: admin@unidosfor.org

Yvette

Beautiful. Well keep us posted and thank you so much for joining us today, Ninfa

Ninfa Delgado

Thank you so much.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Esto es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Ninfa Delgado, Presidenta de Unidos por la Causa. Gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Ninfa.

Ninfa Delgado

Gracias. Buenas tardes, muchas gracias por la invitación.

Yvette

Buenas tardes, Ninfa. Comparte algunos antecedentes sobre usted y cómo sus antecedentes se alinean con la misión de Unidos por La Causa.

Ninfa

Está bien, bueno, tengo que decir que mucho tiene que ver con mi educación. soy primera generacion nacida de padres mexicanos. Nacida y criado en East LA - Whittier, California. Vine aquí a Riverside para ir a la escuela en la UCR y me quedé. Entonces, he estado involucrada en la comunidad desde entonces, ahora más de 28 años. Comencé mi trabajo voluntaria en la UCR como estudiante. También debo decir que mis padres realmente nos influyeron en eso, y siempre retribuyendo, y siempre ayudando a los demás, y siempre sirviendo. Entonces, creo que una gran parte de eso para mí es estar siempre al servicio de la comunidad. Entonces, en mi carrera en UC Riverside, pude involucrarme con muchos movimientos de justicia social. Organizar en la comunidad y brindar recursos a la comunidad, realmente para continuar abriendo puertas para otros como los que me precedieron lo hicieron por mí. Entonces, estábamos realmente influenciados por nuestros mentores, por nuestros modelos a seguir que teníamos. Ya sabes, desde César Chávez hasta nuestros mentores locales en el campus o en la comunidad que realmente nos inspiraron a continuar trabajando en la comunidad y avanzar en todos nuestros esfuerzos en todas las áreas.

Yvette

Hermoso. Entonces, hable sobre Unidos por la Causa y algunos de sus programas básicos.

Ninfa

Unidos for La Causa comenzó como un grupo de organizaciones que se unieron para avanzar en la entonces posible apertura del Centro Cheech Marin para el Arte y la Cultura Chicana. Entonces, era un concepto. Y ese fue el ímpetu para que reunimos nuestros recursos como Unidos y nos enfocamos únicamente en The Cheech en ese momento. Entonces, no éramos una organización sin fines de lucro. Éramos una colaboración de organizaciones sin fines de lucro e individuos que buscaban mejorar nuestras comunidades. Así que nos reunimos y decidimos recaudar algo de dinero para aumentar la visibilidad y asegurarnos de que The Cheech se abriera. Comenzamos a trabajar juntos en diciembre de 2017, con un anuncio de una promesa monetaria durante tres años de $30,000 de tres organizaciones diferentes, que incluían Latino Network, de la cual yo era presidente en ese momento. Y luego la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Greater Riverside y la Fundación Spanish Town Heritage. Pensamos que deberíamos recaudar más de $90,000. Entonces, nos comprometimos con $250,000, durante tres años. Y cuando comenzamos a reunirnos en enero de 2018, organizamos nuestra primera gala ese otoño y recaudamos alrededor de $115,000. Entonces más el compromiso de las promesas de la organización más las promesas individuales, superamos los $250,000 en un año. Y eso es lo que realmente nos hizo empezar. Pero fue The Cheech quien nos unió.

Yvette

¡Wow, la máxima colaboración y verdaderamente Unidos!

Ninfa

Correcto, exactamente.

Yvette

Y entonces, en el futuro, ¿Qué espera que Unidos por la Causa continúe trabajando en nuestra región?

Ninfa

Entonces, cuando comenzamos con el enfoque en el Centro Cheech Marin para el Arte y la Cultura Chicana, el Museo de Arte de Riverside, ¡debo decir que han sido increíbles! Gracias a ellos, también, esto ha sucedido. Pero también sentimos que una vez que se abriera, tendríamos muchos más problemas que abordar en nuestra comunidad. Y lo haríamos mejor si los hiciéramos juntos. Entonces, dijimos que vamos a continuar más allá y seguir trabajando juntos. Y nos establecimos como una organización sin fines de lucro oficial el año pasado. Al mismo tiempo, The Cheech abrió en junio del año pasado. Entonces, cumplimos con nuestro compromiso. Recaudamos más de un millón de dólares para The Cheech. Queremos seguir apoyando a The Cheech y la programación que se lleva a cabo allí, en particular para que los estudiantes tengan oportunidades de pasantías en el centro, así como artistas locales. Tanto haciéndolos exponer en el centro, como apoyándolos en su trabajo y haciéndolos ver. Y también estamos lanzando más allá de The Cheech, otros programas que se enfocan nuevamente en nuestra juventud. Entonces, ¿programas de liderazgo, pasantías para estudiantes en todo el condado, no solo en The Cheech, y también ver cómo continuamos apoyando a los artistas locales?

Yvette

Fantástico. Entonces, Ninfa, ¿Puedes compartir algunas de las mejores formas en que la comunidad puede apoyar a Unidos por La Causa y cómo podemos conectarnos contigo?

Ninfa

Somos una organización sin fines de lucro bastante nueva, por lo que todavía estamos instalando toda nuestra infraestructura. Pero en eso sí tenemos nuestro sitio web en unidosfor.org. Tenemos Instagram. Puede seguirnos en @unidosfor así como en nuestra página de Facebook. Puede contactarnos en: admin@unidosfor.org

Yvette

Hermoso. Bueno, mantennos informados y muchas gracias por acompañarnos hoy, Ninfa.

Ninfa Delgado

Muchas gracias.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo de CIELO Fund en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.