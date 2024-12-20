© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/20 Midday News: Riverside school board meeting draws hundreds amid controversy over transgender athlete

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 20, 2024 at 3:59 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:

1. Riverside school board meeting draws hundreds amid controversy over transgender athlete. KVCR.

2. Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency this week over bird flu. Although details are scant, public health experts say it’s likely a good thing. KVPR.

3. Just over half of Californians say they have a negative view of artificial intelligence, according to a recent survey. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria