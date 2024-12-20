KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
12/20 Midday News: Riverside school board meeting draws hundreds amid controversy over transgender athlete
Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:
1. Riverside school board meeting draws hundreds amid controversy over transgender athlete. KVCR.
2. Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency this week over bird flu. Although details are scant, public health experts say it’s likely a good thing. KVPR.
3. Just over half of Californians say they have a negative view of artificial intelligence, according to a recent survey. CapRadio.