12/20 Midday News: Riverside school board meeting draws hundreds amid controversy over transgender athlete

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:

1. Riverside school board meeting draws hundreds amid controversy over transgender athlete. KVCR.

2. Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency this week over bird flu. Although details are scant, public health experts say it’s likely a good thing. KVPR.

3. Just over half of Californians say they have a negative view of artificial intelligence, according to a recent survey. CapRadio.

