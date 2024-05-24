KVCR's Midday News Report - May 24, 2024

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's news stories are:

1. California's anti-hate hotline receives over 1,000 incident reports.

2. The union that represents academic workers across the University of California system has called on members at UCLA and UC Davis to walk off the job next week.

3. Did you know California spent nearly 120-thousand dollars per page on the state’s 2024 primary voter guide? And that was with only one statewide ballot measure to explain.

4. California Mayors representing the state's 13 largest cities are urging Governor Newsom and legislative leaders to fund the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention program (HHAP).

