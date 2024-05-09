© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/9 KVCR Midday News: UCR Student Suspended for Possessing Assault Rifle, Chemical Leak at Coachella School, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 9, 2024 at 12:55 PM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The UCR student who was suspended for possessing an assault rifle was arrested.

2. A 21-year prison sentence has been handed to a Riverside man who trafficked large quantities of meth from Mexico into the IE.

3. A chemical leak at a Coachella school on Wednesday sickened more than a dozen students.

4. XPO, a global transportation and logistics company with facilities in San Bernardino County, has run afoul of several environmental protection laws.
Shareen Awad
