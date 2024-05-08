© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/8 KVCR Midday News: Children Swept Away in Fast Moving Creek, Re-Determining Medical Eligibility, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 8, 2024 at 1:11 PM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Two children – aged 2 and 4 – have died after being swept away in a rapidly-flowing creek near Thurman Flats in the San Bernardino mountains.

2. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s department has mounted its own version of smash and grab to counter retail theft gangs.

3. California legislators are considering a number of bills aimed at mitigating the health impacts of living near oil and gas wells.

4. This month wraps up California’s process of re-determining the eligibility of MediCal enrollees after a pause during the pandemic.

5. Mexico tightens travel rules on Peruvians in a show of visa diplomacy to slow migration to U.S.
