The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/16 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Chiropractor Gets 54 Years for Fraud, Earth Day Asking for Volunteers, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 16, 2024 at 1:26 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

1. A former Riverside County chiropractor has been handed a 54-year prison term for orchestrating a massive workers’ compensation fraud scheme.

2. Today is National Healthcare Decisions Day – a day when everyone is encouraged to review their end-of-life planning.

3. Improvements planned around National Monument in Palm Desert for Earth Day, April 20 at 8am at the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center, 5155 Highway 74.

4. A 3.8 earthquake swayed the Empire Polo grounds during Coachella.
