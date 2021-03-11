KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/11 KVCR Midday News: James Irvine Foundation Invests in Just SB Collaborative Project, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A proposed state mandate that would aim to get businesses that operate fleets of diesel trucks to transition to zero emissions vehicles will soon be released for public review.
- The James Irvine Foundation invests $2.7 million in the first phase of Just San Bernardino Collaborative project to launch a “People’s Plan for Economic Inclusion”. For more information, visit justsb.org
- COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trajectory in Riverside County and the positivity rate is at its lowest since early October.