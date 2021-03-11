© 2021 91.9 KVCR

3/11 KVCR Midday News: James Irvine Foundation Invests in Just SB Collaborative Project, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A proposed state mandate that would aim to get businesses that operate fleets of diesel trucks to transition to zero emissions vehicles will soon be released for public review.
  2. The James Irvine Foundation invests $2.7 million in the first phase of Just San Bernardino Collaborative project to launch a “People’s Plan for Economic Inclusion”. For more information, visit justsb.org
  3. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trajectory in Riverside County and the positivity rate is at its lowest since early October. 

