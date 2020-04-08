© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/8 Empire KVCR Midday News: Fishing Season Delay, Eviction Update, Coronavirus Curve Stretching

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 8, 2020 at 11:01 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California is being asked to delay the trout and salmon fishing seasons to limit the spread of coronavirus.
  2. California’s courts have suspended eviction proceedings in the state until 90 days after the state of emergency has lifted.
  3. The number of Californians hospitalized for coronavirus started to level off in recent days, showing that social distancing appears to be working.

