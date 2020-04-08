KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/8 Empire KVCR Midday News: Fishing Season Delay, Eviction Update, Coronavirus Curve Stretching
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California is being asked to delay the trout and salmon fishing seasons to limit the spread of coronavirus.
- California’s courts have suspended eviction proceedings in the state until 90 days after the state of emergency has lifted.
- The number of Californians hospitalized for coronavirus started to level off in recent days, showing that social distancing appears to be working.