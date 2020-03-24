KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/24 Empire KVCR Midday News: Perris Skydiving Grounded, State Park Restrictions, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Skydive Perris is grounded for an undetermined period because of coronavirus exposure risks.
- Governor Gavin Newsom is closing parking lots at some state parks and beaches to discourage Californians from crowding public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Some low-income families who rely on government subsidies may be left with few options as shoppers stock up at grocery stores.