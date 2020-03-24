© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/24 Empire KVCR Midday News: Perris Skydiving Grounded, State Park Restrictions, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 24, 2020 at 11:51 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Skydive Perris is grounded for an undetermined period because of coronavirus exposure risks.
  2. Governor Gavin Newsom is closing parking lots at some state parks and beaches to discourage Californians from crowding public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.
  3. Some low-income families who rely on government subsidies may be left with few options as shoppers stock up at grocery stores.

