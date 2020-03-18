KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Healthcare Reforms to Fight COVID-19, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County Courts Reduce Operations in Face of Coronavirus.
- Advocates push for universal coverage to help fight new coronavirus.
- Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations fell victim to the closure of bars and the elimination of dine-in operations at restaurants.
- While many companies have implemented work-from-home policies, most of California’s state workers are still showing up to the office.