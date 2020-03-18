© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Healthcare Reforms to Fight COVID-19, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 18, 2020 at 1:18 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County Courts Reduce Operations in Face of Coronavirus.
  2. Advocates push for universal coverage to help fight new coronavirus.
  3. Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations fell victim to the closure of bars and the elimination of dine-in operations at restaurants.
  4. While many companies have implemented work-from-home policies, most of California’s state workers are still showing up to the office.

