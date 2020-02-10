© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/10 Empire KVCR Midday News: 20,000 Pounds of Cocaine Seized, CA Legislature Complaints, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 10, 2020 at 12:05 PM PST
state_news1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The California Legislature received 181 discrimination and harassment complaints in the last year, many more than expected.
  2. The U.S. Coast Guard brings haul of seized cocaine to San Diego.
  3. A former employee of the California Senate will receive $310,000 in a settlement of a lawsuit claiming that former state Senator Tony Mendoza retaliated against her for reporting sexual misconduct.
  4. The Environmental Protection Agency has pushed out its regional boss for California and other points West.
  5. Dave McCoy, who gave skiers and snowboarders Mammoth Mountain, dies at 104.

Local News